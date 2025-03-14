Myles Garrett Angling for Surprise Browns QB Addition

The Cleveland Browns entered the NFL offseason with a specific goal in mind: addressing their pressing quarterback needs. With Deshaun Watson's 2025 season (and career outlook) up in the air, addressing the QB room — through free agency and/or the draft — is something that general manager Andrew Berry couldn't afford to ignore.

Even though free agency is less than a week old, the Browns haven't wasted time tackling their QB situation. Cleveland sent Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week to acquire fourth-year gunslinger Kenny Pickett, and it wouldn't be shocking if GM Berry signed another veteran passer before adding a prospect in the draft.

If the Browns are in the market for another experienced quarterback, one of their top defenders has made it clear who he wants signed.

Browns News: Myles Garrett Angling for Cleveland to Sign Russell Wilson

One signal-caller who's been linked to the Browns this week is none other than Russell Wilson. The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback was spotted at the team's facilities in Berea, OH, on Thursday shortly after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers one day earlier.

When asked about a potential Wilson signing on Friday, Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett indicated to BrownsZone's Scott Petrak that he's open to the 10-time Pro-Bowler potentially becoming his teammate.

According to Petrak, Garrett "definitely thinks (Wilson would) be a valuable asset, also mentioning how he "has juice left and would be a good leader."

Browns DE Myles Garrett on free agent QB Russell Wilson: Definitely think he'd be a valuable asset. Has juice left and would be a good leader. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) March 14, 2025

If the Browns want to be competitive in 2025, signing Wilson makes sense because he's the best of the available free-agent options. He's spent the last 13 seasons racking up over 46,000 yards with 350 touchdown passes, a 99.8 passer rating, nine playoff victories, and a Super Bowl ring, meaning he likely gives Cleveland a better shot at winning than Pickett or a rookie QB might.

Wilson is no longer in his prime, however, that doesn't mean he can't help the Browns improve upon last year's three-win total. He led the Steelers to a solid 6-5 record in 11 starts, completing 63.7% of passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns (to five interceptions), and a 95.6 passer rating — easily better than every quarterback Cleveland fielded in 2024.

Throw in the fact that Wilson boasts a wealth of experience that any young QB could learn from, and it's hard not to like the idea of his potentially joining the Browns. After meeting with the franchise on Thursday, it might not be much longer before fans learn if the former 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year will be making his way to Cleveland.

At the end of the day, Wilson is the type of leader who can add stability to the Browns' quarterback situation — even if it's only for one season. With that in mind, GM Berry & Co. must act quickly before another QB-needy franchise snatches up the best available passer.

