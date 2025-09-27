Myles Garrett Takes the Lions Coach's Challenge Head On Ahead of Week 4

After taking down the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, the Cleveland Browns will look to pull off another huge upset in Week 4. It will be a tall task as Cleveland is set to face the Detroit Lions, who boast the second-highest-scoring offense in the league (34.3 PPG) and strong rushing attack in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who just combined for 218 yards and four TDs against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The Browns have been excellent defensively, but especially against the run, ranking first in rush yards allowed per game at 57.3. Despite their standing, Lions offensive coordinator John Morton does not think the Browns stand a chance on Sunday, saying he does not believe "they've seen a run game like ours yet." Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett responded to Morton's comments, but sounds like he is prepared to do the talking on the field.

"He's entitled to his opinion," Garrett said, per ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi. "He hasn't seen (a) defensive front like ours. ... We have the privilege to see who's right."

Lions Will Be the Latest Test for Strong Browns Run Defense

Even though the Lions will present a unique challenge for Cleveland considering their two-headed attack in the backfield, the Browns have faced Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs each of the last two weeks and held up really well.

Henry was held to an average of 2.1 yards per carry in Week 2 while Jacobs had a season-low 30 yards on 16 carries. That shows how dominant the front has been through three weeks for Cleveland and why they should not be ignored.

For Garrett, specifically, who has the second-best overall grade (91.4) among defensive ends, according to Pro Football Focus, it may not be the best decision to call out a defensive front spearheaded by him.

Along with Garrett, the Browns also have reaped the benefits of their 2025 draft class. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger leads the team in several categories. Running back Quinshon Judkins is also showing positive signs (5.5 yards per rush) and Harold Fannin Jr. leads the team in receiving yards (136). Defensive tackle Mason Graham is holding his own and fifth-round pick Dylan Sampson is showing some versatility in the backfield and in the passing game.

That all points to an organization that has put some key pieces together on both sides of the ball, but especially on a defense that was already solid.

Detroit will be Cleveland's latest test during a brutal stretch of games to begin the season and should not be discredited based on its early performance. But the same can also be said about the Browns defensive front, which could make for an interesting chess match when the two sides square off on Sunday.

