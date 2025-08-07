Oft-Injured Browns WR Will Be Saying Goodbye to Cleveland After Preseason

The Cleveland Browns will officially begin their 2025 preseason when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. The Browns and Panthers are a pair of franchises that will have a lot to prove in the regular season, and the upcoming exhibition opener will offer both sides an opportunity to give their respective fan bases something to be excited about.

As exciting as it is to see the Browns return to the gridiron, even if it's "only" the preseason, not everyone will be suiting up at Bank of America Stadium on Friday. Several Cleveland veterans are sidelined with various ailments, including fourth-year wideout David Bell, who was added to the active/non-football injury list on July 22 as he recovers from hip surgery.

While Cleveland fans want Bell to experience a quick and full recovery, the reality is he might not have a spot on the Browns' roster if he can return to action soon.

Browns WR David Bell Will Be Gone After 2025 Preseason

It hasn't taken Bell long to go from being a once-promising prospect to a potential roster cut candidate. The former Purdue wide receiver hasn't come close to replicating the success he had with the Boilermakers since being drafted 99th overall in 2022, and failing to get on the field this preseason could be the final nail in his coffin.

It's safe to say Bell's NFL career hasn't unfolded as he hoped. He failed to move the needle in the passing game during his first two seasons, catching only 38-of-58 targets (65.5%) for 381 receiving yards and three touchdowns, all while dropping four balls during that stretch.

Bell's career reached a new low last summer when he was cut and sent to Cleveland's practice squad to begin the 2024 campaign. His season lasted a grand total of one outing, as he injured his hip against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, ending his year before it truly began. Considering how it's been nearly a year since that injury and he still isn't healthy enough to play in the preseason, Bell's outlook isn't looking good.

Even though the Browns' WR room doesn't have the best depth this season, there might not be space in it for Bell after taking the above into account. He's failed to prove his worth in each of the previous three seasons, and potentially missing the preseason doesn't give head coach Kevin Stefanski & Co. any reason to keep him around.

Bell is currently on the NFI, yes, but that doesn't mean the Browns can't cut ties with him before August is over. Players with three or fewer seasons under their belt are eligible to be cut, but they must go through waivers first.

As it stands, Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and DeAndre Carter are on track to be the Browns' top-five WRs. With hungry names like Kaden Davis, Luke Floriea, and Gage Larvadain waiting in the wings, don't be surprised if one of the trio uses Bell's situation as motivation to steal his job.

