3 Browns Who Could Be Cut Prior to Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
Looking to improve upon an 11-6 campaign, the Cleveland Browns will kick off training camp on July 24. For the second year in a row, they'll be at The Greenbrier in West Virginia to begin camp but will return to Berea as they prepare for the preseason.
These practices, as well as the preseason games, will be all about figuring out who the best 53 players are. That initial roster will take the field in Week 1 as the Browns host the Dallas Cowboys. With the end goal being to find the best possible collection of players, here's a look at three Browns who could be released.
3. James Proche II, WR/KR
Cleveland decided to move on from Donovan Peoples-Jones at the trade deadline last year as they sent him to the Detroit Lions. The 2020 sixth-round pick had success during his tenure but wasn't producing much in 2023 as a receiver. However, his position as punt returner needed to be addressed once he was gone.
That's where James Proche II came in.
Formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, Proche played 10 games for the Browns. On offense, he saw five passes come his way but had no receptions. Proche did record 197 yards on 22 punt returns for an average of 9.0 yards per run back. He also had one kickoff return, which went for 19 yards.
Re-signed this offseason to compete for the return job once again, Proche might not be able to make the roster due to the presence of Nyheim Hines. A talented receiving back, Hines missed the entire 2023 campaign following a jet ski accident but has an impressive resume as a returner, making Proche expendable.