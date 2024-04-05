3 Browns Who Could Be Traded During NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns players could be traded during the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Cleveland Browns have been an active team on the trade market over the last handful of years, to say the very least. Trades have brought this franchise some of its key pieces like quarterback Deshaun Watson, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and newcomer at wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
So it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to expect Browns GM Andrew Berry to be all over the phones during the 2024 NFL Draft, where he could possibly trade some of his current players for additional capital.
Which Browns players may have the best chance of being traded at some point during the 2024 NFL Draft?
1. David Bell, WR
It might be time for the Browns to admit defeat on former third-round pick David Bell. It also might be time for Bell to get himself a change of scenery at the NFL level, because he just hasn't been able to figure it out in Cleveland yet.
Bell was a stud at Purdue, racking up 232 catches and 21 touchdowns over three seasons for the Boilermakers. He was the 99th overall pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, and just hasn't been able to get going. He did put enough on tape in 2023, however, to potentially land the Browns a late-round pick or pick swap. He caught three touchdown passes last season and had nine first downs among his 14 total catches.
It's a small sample, but the ink is still drying on teams' pre-draft evaluations on Bell. Someone might be willing to give something up to get him.