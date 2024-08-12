3 Browns Who Won't Survive the Preseason
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns suffered a loss to the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener, 23-10. Of course, wins and losses aren't important in exhibition games. What matters is how players who are fighting for roster spots look.
For Cleveland, there were some standouts in the win. They saw Dorian Thompson-Robinson shine once again and rookies Jamari Thrash and Myles Harden proved late-round picks can look polished right away.
They also suffered an unfortunate injury as Luke Wypler broke his ankle. Health was a problem in 2023 when they went 11-6 and hope to take the next step with a healthy roster this year. With all the dust settled from their debut, let's look at three players who might not survive the preseason.
3. Wyatt Davis, Guard
In June, the Browns signed former Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis. A third-round pick in 2021, Davis started his career with the Minnesota Vikings but spent just one season with them. He's bounced around since leaving and might not make it to the roster in Cleveland.
With Luke Wypler suffering a broken ankle, the Browns will be forced to sign another center. Considering they also released Brian Allen, it wouldn't be a bad idea for Cleveland to sign multiple centers. They'll also want to keep backup interior linemen who can play guard and center, which Zack Johnson offers.
With Zak Zinter and Javion Cohen ahead of him on the depth chart already, the moves that are about to happen on the O-line could spell doom for Davis.