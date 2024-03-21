3 Former Browns Who Will Fill Miserably With Their New Teams
These 3 former Browns might not live up to expectations
By Randy Gurzi
It's been a fun off-season for Cleveland Browns fans. They've seen their team retain some of their top free agents, including Za’Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris. They also added Jordan Hicks, Nyheim Hines, Jerry Jeudy, and D’Onta Foreman.
While they've been able to add and retain several players, there were a few that got away. Of course, some of those were free agents Cleveland wasn't interested in retaining. With that being said, here are three former Browns who will fail with their new teams.
3. Anthony Walker, LB, Miami Dolphins
Over the past three seasons, Anthony Walker proved himself to be a strong veteran leader for the Browns. In his first season with them, he had 113 tackles and one sack. Unfortunately, he wasn't nearly as impactful after that.
Walker recorded just 13 tackles in 2022 before going to the IR. He managed to play in just three games that year and his presence was sorely missed.
He returned in 2023 and suited up for 12 games but had just 44 tackles. This led to the Browns moving on, even though they appreciated his leadership.
Walker recently signed with the Miami Dolphins after they released Jerome Baker. While no one who has ever watched Walker would wish failure on him, it's hard to see him having success in Miami. Their defensive line took a major hit with the loss of Christian Wilkins, and that will negatively impact the linebackers. Throw in the fact that he missed 23 games over the past three seasons and it could be another tough year for Walker.