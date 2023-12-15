3 Free Agents Injury-Plagued Browns Must Target For Playoff Push
After the injury-filled week that the Cleveland Browns had, here's a look at three free agents who could help them with their playoff push.
The Cleveland Browns are practically limping into their Week 15 meeting against the Chicago Bears.
After all, the last few days have been filled with bad news on both sides of the ball. Offensive tackles Jedrick Wills (knee) and Dawand Jones (knee), along with safety Grant Delpit and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, were all put on injured reserve earlier this week. Furthermore, defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's season is likely over following pectoral surgery.
That's without mentioning how the majority of the roster has likely accumulated minor injuries here and there throughout the grueling campaign. In other words, Cleveland sure could use some reinforcements with the postseason right around the corner.
Fortunately, there are still free agents out there who can help with that goal. Here are three players the injury-plagued Browns must sign to help with their playoff push.
3 Browns Free Agent Targets to Help with Playoff Push
1. La'el Collins, OT
With both Wills and Jones' season over, the Browns sure could use someone like La'El Collins to help out.
Collins is an experienced veteran with 89 games (86 starts) throughout a career split between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, his career was put on pause when he tore his left ACL and MCL towards the end of the 2022 campaign. He subsequently began the new season on the PUP list before the Bengals released him in September.
While there haven't been many updates regarding him lately, Collins should be fully recovered by this point of the season. After all, it was only in October that he was working out for the New York Jets and New York Giants.
Assuming that he's good to go, the Browns should sign Collins as soon as possible. He's a solid contributor when he's healthy, highlighted by his averaging a 79.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade in his last three seasons with the Cowboys. His 44.2 pass block grade with the Bengals last year was a career-worst but his 73.5 run block grade shows that he's a perfect fit to help the run game.
Even if he's no longer in his prime, Collins would be a solid get to help Cleveland make the playoffs.