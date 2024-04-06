3 Late-Round WRs the Browns Should Draft
The Cleveland Browns still have room to improve their wide receiver situation as the 2024 NFL Draft nears. Here are three late-round WRs they can target at the end of the month.
The 2024 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and even though the Cleveland Browns don't have a first-round pick, there's plenty to be excited about. The Browns still hold five draft picks that can help land NFL-ready prospects and there's always the possibility of a trade to land even more capital.
The wide receiver room was one of the Browns' biggest areas of concern this offseason, which they addressed by trading for Jerry Jeudy last month. Still, that doesn't mean they're done addressing the position. Jeudy and Elijah Moore both have a lot to prove following down seasons while there aren't any other proven playmakers outside of Amari Cooper.
In other words, there's a decent chance that Cleveland could target another WR in Detroit later this month. It might not be with an earlier pick due to their pressing needs in other areas, however, there's a decent chance that the Browns could leave the 2024 NFL Draft with one of these late-round wideouts.
1. WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
Florida State's Johnny Wilson is one of the most physically impressive wideouts in this year's class.
Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 231 pounds, Wilson towers over his peers. His impressive frame helped him find success throughout his two-year run with the Seminoles, amassing 84 receptions for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns across 23 games. He also proved that he could make the most out of any opportunities, highlighted by a nation-leading 20.9 yards per reception in 2022.
He also knows how to contribute as a run-blocker, making him the perfect addition to Cleveland's run-heavy attack.
A lot of people are wondering if Wilson can have success in the NFL, which is fair. Wideouts his size are rare and it doesn't help that there are concerns about his route-running, speed, and focus. At the same time, I'm confident that Kevin Stefanski's staff can at least help him improve his routes and focus.
At the end of the day, Wilson is a project player and those are the type of prospects you target toward the end of the draft. If he doesn't pan out, that's fine because he was a late-round selection. But if he can somehow figure out how to properly harness his physical gifts, the Browns could have a solid WR3 on their hands.