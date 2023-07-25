3 Most Important Browns Training Camp Battles to Watch
This Browns roster is the deepest we've seen in years, which really cranks up the heat on some key training camp competitions.
Browns training camp is here, and while it's fun to watch the highlights and build up all the hype we can for the season, there's also some serious business going on.
This team is at a crucial point, looking to finally make the leap as a legitimate contender that can win the AFC North with an elite defense and a star quarterback.
But it's not the big-name spots that are so important at training camp -- it's the role players and more unheralded starters who are fighting to round out the starting lineup and bench.
So with that in mind, here's a look at the top training camp battles that fans need to keep a close eye on over the next few weeks.
Browns Training Camp Battles
1. Safety: Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod
One safety spot is obviously locked up already. It belongs to Grant Delpit, and there's no battle there. But the other spot is one that needed some upgrading this offseason, and a battle will determine what that looks like.
Juan Thornhill appears to be the favorite to win the job, bringing in some championship experience as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for the last four seasons.
His 2022 campaign may well have been his best, matching his career high in interceptions (3) and setting new career highs in pass defenses (9) and tackles (71). He did have some issues in coverage though, allowing a laser rating over 100 when thrown at for his third year in a row.
McLeod brings some serious veteran experience to the battle, having started 138 NFL games since being drafted in 2012. But he's far from washed. McLeod also had career highs in pass defenses (8) and tackles (96) last season, earning a stellar 80.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. That measures up favorably to Thornhill's 67.1, but Thornhill's $14 million guaranteed contract points to him having the early lead for the job.
Next up is a very intriguing depth battle with limited roster spots on the line.