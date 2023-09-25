3 Studs (and 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 3 Thrashing of Titans
Dud: Kareem Hunt
The re-signing of veteran running back Kareem Hunt was the biggest pregame story for Cleveland in the wake of Nick Chubb's season-ending injury. However, he didn't make much of a splash in his return.
Hunt handled only 5 carries for the Browns against Tennessee and recorded a meager 13 rushing yards. He did add 2 receptions for 22 yards, but it was far from an explosive showing for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Instead, the Jerome Ford Show got off to a rousing start in Week 3. The now-elevated backup racked up 2 touchdowns versus the Titans with a pair of highlight plays, cementing his status as RB1 on the depth chart.
Realistically, a slow start from Hunt was expected. He's been out of a job since March, so there's some rust he'll need to shake off.
There was also a reason Cleveland felt comfortable enough to part ways with him this offseason: he's obviously lost some burst. That doesn't mean he still can't help, but he's just less of a threat in a heavy role.
Ford proving he can make plays as the featured RB is great news for the Browns, who won't have to overly rely on Hunt right away.