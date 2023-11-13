3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 10 Win Over Ravens
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a huge comeback win and these players stood out as studs and duds in the Week 10 victory.
By Randy Gurzi
Dud: James Hudson III, OT
Cleveland has been hit hard with injuries on the offensive line, and it started early in the year. Right tackle Jack Conklin was lost for the season when he suffered a tear of both his ACL and MCL. The good news was that rookie Dawand Jones came in and played incredibly well.
Since then, there have been a few minor injuries with Joel Bitonio missing Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. Then in Week 9, the Browns lost Jedrick Wills, who was carted off and subsequently placed on the IR. While that move got the most attention, Jones was also banged up and missed Week 10 due to a shoulder and knee injury.
In his place was James Hudson III, another former fourth-round pick. Hudson, who is in his third NFL season, proved to be an issue for Cleveland. There was a noticeable decline from Jones to him and he struggled with Jadeveon Clowney all game.
Hudson has been the swing tackle for the past couple of seasons, but that could be changing. Geron Christian started on the other side and gave up a sack but outplayed the right tackle overall, which means Hudson might fall behind him once all players are healthy.
Having said that, the Browns have been adding a lot of depth on the O-line, including former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood and Leroy Watson. If Hudson isn’t careful, he could lose his spot to one of them.