5 Browns Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
Not all of the Cleveland Browns' pending free agents are guaranteed to return for the 2024 NFL season. Here's a look at the five who will most likely walk this offseason.
5. QB Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco only joined the Browns in December but that didn't stop him from quickly becoming a fan favorite.
After Deshaun Watson's season prematurely ended due to injury, Flacco did everything in his power to will the Browns into the playoffs. The former Super Bowl MVP led Cleveland on a 4-1 run across five regular-season starts, throwing for more than 1,600 yards while connecting on 13 TD passes (to eight interceptions). The 323.3 passing yards per game were also a career-high, playing a role in his being named the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
The playoffs didn't end on a high note, but Flacco's regular-season heroics have Browns fans wanting to see him re-signed. While he's openly admitted to enjoying his time in Cleveland, a reunion is far from guaranteed. After all, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that the veteran signal-caller is going to test the open market. He only has a few years left in him, so it isn't shocking that he wants to test his worth.
Considering how QB-needy teams could easily overpay for his services, I don't expect the Browns to get into a Flacco-bidding war. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is still under contract and there's always the NFL Draft, meaning I don't expect Flacco to return unless he's willing to accept a team-friendly deal.
