6 Browns Fighting For Their Jobs After Free Agency
By Randy Gurzi
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback
Another offseason, another quarterback carousel in Cleveland. While they still plan on having Deshaun Watson as the starter, the Browns once again shuffled the deck behind him. Despite Joe Flacco’s desire to return, Cleveland never made an offer and instead went with Jameis Winston. The former No. 1 overall pick will be the primary reserve behind Watson but then there’s a question surrounding QB3.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA in 2023, appeared to have the job locked down. He was a preseason star in 2023 and started three games as a rookie. His first start was a disaster, which is hard to blame on him since he was told he would start roughly 90 minutes before game time. His following starts were much better and he beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of those.
DTR now finds himself potentially in a battle with Tyler Huntley, who was signed this offseason. Cleveland typically carries four quarterbacks into camp, so it’s fair to assume Huntley is nothing more than a camp arm. But he’s also a former Pro Bowler, so we shouldn’t just assume he won’t make the final roster if he plays well.
Thompson-Robinson will have the edge since he’s younger and was drafted by Cleveland. But he’s going to have to show he’s taken a step forward or else he could be in trouble.