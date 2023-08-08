Factory of Sadness' Best Cleveland Betting Picks for 8/8 (Keep Fading Guardians)
The Guardians are in a tailspin, so we might as well take advantage of it.
By Tyler Maher
The Guardians have gone off the rails since the trade deadline and can't stop losing. Our playoff odds get worse with each passing day, making it tempting for fans to check out.
Sports bettors should stay engaged, though, as there are still plenty of ways to make money on Cleveland. We went 2-for-3 on our Guardians bets yesterday and are running it back with our two winners.
Here's a look at our best Cleveland betting picks for Tuesday.
Best Cleveland Bets: August 8, 2023
Tyler Maher: Blue Jays Moneyline @ Guardians
The Guardians’ fall from grace has been tough to watch. After dropping Monday’s series opener against the Blue Jays, they’ve now lost seven of their last nine games and have fallen 5.5 games behind the Twins in the AL Central.
On the plus side, we can still cash in by fading Cleveland, like we did yesterday. Against a surging Toronto squad that’s won four in a row, the Guardians have their work cut out for them and I see no reason to change our strategy today.
The Blue Jays will look to keep rolling behind Yusei Kikuchi, who’s been exceptional lately. He’s given up 1 earned run or less in four straight starts, going 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA during that stretch. Overall, he’s 9-3 with a 3.67 ERA and has allowed 2 earned runs or fewer in 10 of his last 12 outings, so it’s tough to see Cleveland’s slumping offense breaking out of its slump tonight.
Tanner Bibee has been incredible for us, going 7-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 17 starts this season. His peripherals have been trending in the wrong direction lately, however, as he has a 4.45 FIP over his last five starts compared to a 2.43 ERA during that time. He allowed a whopping 11 baserunners in his last start, and Toronto is the type of team that can make you pay for that with all of its dangerous bats.
We could get a good pitching matchup here so I like the Under as well (more on that below), but when it comes to the moneyline I feel much more confident in the Blue Jays based on the recent performance of both teams.
Jason Schandl: Guardians-Blue Jays UNDER
Gavin Williams is that dude. His 7 scoreless inning may not have translated to a Cleveland win last night, but he’s one of the best reasons to keep watching this team right now. Oh, and he also helped us cash yesterday’s under pick.
The trends I referenced yesterday remain true today. The Guardians hit the Under at the MLB’s highest rate (58.3%), while the Blue Jays do so at the third-highest rate (57.4%).
Tanner Bibee is on the mound for Cleveland today, and while he’s coming off a couple of shaky outings he still owns some really strong numbers on the year with a 3.14 ERA and a 3.62 xERA.
Yusei Kikuchi hasn’t been as good on Toronto's side, but he has made some strides this year and his 4.01 SIERA is a career-best thanks to reducing his hard contact allowed while increasing the soft contact he’s forcing.
This one may not be a full-on pitcher's duel like yesterday’s game, but neither hurler is bad enough that I’m worried about these two sides bucking their season-long betting trends.
Isaiah De Los Santos: Twins Moneyline @ Tigers
Elsewhere in the AL Central tonight, the Twins and Tigers will clash at Comerica Park. With Minnesota rolling, I see no reason not to back them once again on Tuesday.
The Twins have dominated the competition in August, going an impressive 6-1 to begin the month. Their pitching staff has been on top of its game, holding opponents to 3 runs or fewer in six of those contests so far. The offense, meanwhile, is averaging a healthy 5.0 runs per game during this stretch, including a 12-run explosion on Aug. 5.
Minnesota’s bats stayed hot in the first game of this series as Rocco Baldelli’s club put up 9 runs on Monday. Though they’re facing Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez, the Twins will have Sonny Gray on the mound to counter, so Detroit doesn’t even have the pitching advantage to help them out.
With how Minnesota is playing right now, I see another victory coming tonight.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER