Factory of Sadness' Best Cleveland Betting Picks for 7/24 (Hammer Guardians in Plush Matchup)
The Guardians are in an ideal spot to cash in tonight against a weak opponent at home.
By Tyler Maher
The MLB regular season continues to chug along, but it's still a relatively quiet time in the sports world as we enter the final week of July. Things will heat up later this week once NFL training camps get underway, but for now there's not a lot going on.
There are still some good opportunities for sports bettors to sink their teeth into, however, as tonight's Guardians game is a great chance to potentially win some money.
Here's my top Cleveland sports betting pick for July 24th.
Best Cleveland Bets: July 24, 2023
Tyler Maher: Guardians Runline vs Royals
After taking two of three from the Phillies over the weekend, the Guardians are in a prime spot to keep rolling today with the Royals coming to town.
Kansas City enters play on Monday with the second-worst record in baseball at 28-73 – only half a game better than the A’s. The Royals just got swept by the Yankees in the Bronx and have now lost five straight.
Cleveland, on the other hand, is trending up after winning four of its last six. Our winning ways should continue with Logan Allen on the mound, who tossed five innings of one-hit ball in his return to the rotation last week and has now gone three straight starts without allowing a run.
Our bats should be able to give Allen plenty of run support against Ryan Yarbrough, who’s 2-5 with a 5.21 ERA. He also has a career-worst 5.4 K/9, which makes this a great matchup for our contact-oriented lineup with the lowest strikeout rate (18.6%) in MLB.
KC is just 13-37 on the road this year and 19-29 on the runline, so back the home team to win by multiple runs and get back to .500.
Jason Schandl: Browns to Win AFC North
With NFL training camps kicking off this week, it’s the perfect time to consider a futures bet on the Cleveland Browns. I took an in-depth look at why you should bet the Browns to win the AFC North here, but let me sum it up for you.
The Browns are huge underdogs at almost 4-to-1 to win the division this year, but that’s totally under-selling how dangerous this team is after a great offseason.
I know we’ve seen Cleveland over-hyped after a good offseason before, but this time is different because it’s a lot less tied to star value and a lot more about the chemistry of how this team works.
Adding Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo on the edge and Dalvin Tomlinson on the inside completely transforms how the Browns can defend the pass. Myles Garrett was obviously already a massive disrupting force, but he had that success despite being double-teamed at the highest rate in the NFL. Now offenses that want to double Garrett every single play will have to deal with a lot more issues than Jadeveon Clwoney was able to cause. And if they try to stop doubling Garrett, we know just how much damage he can do.
That pressure will help out Cleveland's secondary, but there have also been improvements made on the backend, too, with Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod and Mike Ford joining the unit.
The X-factor is going to be Deshaun Watson on the other side of the ball. With some live game action and now a full offseason to build chemistry with this offense, we should see improvements compared to 2022. If they’re huge improvements, we may be looking at a Super Bowl contender, but even just getting solid quarterback play would be enough to make the Browns a legit threat to win the division behind what promises to be an elite defense.
So basically, we’re getting 4-to-1 odds on Cleveland getting merely solid QB play, which is just too good to pass up.
