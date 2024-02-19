Browns' 3 Biggest Priorities to Start the Offseason
While the Cleveland Browns have a lot that they need to improve upon this offseason, putting these three priorities on the backburner would be a major mistake.
Like every NFL team, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do this offseason.
Earning 11 wins and making the playoffs is nice and all, but winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal and the Browns' 2023 performance proved that they have much to improve upon if they want to be viewed as legitimate championship contenders.
General manager Andrew Berry has a list of what he wants to accomplish in the coming months, but some needs certainly outweigh the others. With that in mind, here are the Browns' three biggest priorities to kickstart the NFL offseason.
1. Browns Must Sign a WR2 in Free Agency
When the free agency period opens up next month, the Browns must find a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver to play opposite Amari Cooper.
Cleveland's passing game was essentially non-existent until Joe Flacco came to town in December. Even then, Flacco's heroic efforts didn't move the season-long needle too much as the Browns finished with 217.2 passing yards per game, good enough for 19th in the NFL.
Outside of Cooper, none of the Browns' wideouts had standout years. Elijah Moore was acquired last offseason to act as the team's No. 2 WR, however, 640 yards and two touchdowns on 59 receptions just isn't going to cut it. You can even make the argument that Moore is a potential cap casualty due to his shortcomings.
The good news for the Browns is that there are a plethora of solid wideouts hitting the open market next month. Even if someone like Mike Evans is out of their price range, receivers like Tyler Boyd, DJ Chark, Curtis Samuel, and Kendrick Bourne all make for solid options to pair alongside Deshaun Watson.
The Browns could snag a wideout at the NFL Draft, however, I'd prefer a free-agent veteran. They already have young WRs like David Bell and Cedric Tillman around (as well as Moore if he stays), so adding another experienced set of hands makes more sense.