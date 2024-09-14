Browns Add Four Players To Active Roster Ahead of Week 2
The Cleveland Browns had a very underwhelming Week 1 opener last Sunday. They hosted the Dallas Cowboys but were embarrassed 33-17.
The offense had a lot of trouble moving the ball consistently, finishing with just 230 yards and 3.3 yards per play. Cleveland also had four players get put on injured reserve, including starting safety Juan Thornhill.
Additionally, the Browns had David Njoku go down with an ankle injury and he's expected to miss a few weeks.
The Browns will travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday so they decided to add four players to the active roster.
According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are adding wide receiver James Proche II and linebacker Winston Reid to the active roster from the practice squad. They also elevated tackle Germain Ifedi and tight end Blake Whiteheart to the active roster.
Ifedi is the guy who might see action on Sunday due to a lack of health at tackle. The Browns already ruled out Jedrick Willis Jr. and have Jack Conklin listed as questionable. In Week 1, Cleveland allowed six sacks for 32 yards lost.
Whiteheart also provides some depth at tight end, with Njoku slated to miss time. Linebackers Mohamoud Dibate (hip) and Tony Fields II (ankle) will miss the next four games so having Reid on the team will come into play.
As for Proche II, he has the ability to return punts and gives Cleveland an additional receiver. In his career, Proche II has 25 catches, 278 yards, and a punt return average of 8.6 yards.
The Jaguars are three-point favorites, with the Browns moneyline listed at +138 per FanDuel Sportsbook.
