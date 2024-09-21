Browns Bring Back Promising Rookie Immediately After Releasing Him
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. This will be a fantastic opportunity for Kevin Stefanski and the Browns to continue building momentum by potentially starting a winning streak.
As part of their preparations for the game, the Browns made a slew of roster moves, including adding four players to the active roster. One transaction that was particularly note-worthy was the decision to re-sign rookie defender Nathaniel Watson to the practice squad as reported by Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal.
NFL News: Browns Sign LB Nathaniel Watson
Linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson was surprisingly released by the Browns on Thursday. The sixth-round pick out of Mississippi State hasn't seen a defensive rep so far this season but appeared in 33 special teams snaps. Now, he will continue waiting for his chance as a member of the practice squad. Any injury to Devin Bush or Jordan Hicks could give the rookie a chance to be elevated.
Watson was a first-team All-SEC and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. The Browns' top brass has been speaking highly of him throughout training camp and preseason. Many had expected him to have a larger role to start the season as the Browns aren't particularly deep at the linebacker position.
The Browns may have caught a break by being able to sign Watson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. There is always a chance for him to get poached by another team during the season, but for now, the Browns will have a chance to continue evaluating him.