Browns Bring Back Recent Draft Bust to Practice Squad in Week 2
The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back in Week 2 after they began the season with a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Browns had a list of things that didn't go well for them. After the game, it was revealed that four guys went down with an injury, so they decided to make some moves along the roster. On Monday, they signed receiver Kadarius Toney, but on Wednesday, they brought back a draft bust they let go of earlier this offseason.
Browns News: Siaki Ika Is Re-Signed
According to Camryn Justice of WEWS, the Browns are signing defensive tackle Siaki Ika to the practice squad.
On Aug. 27, Cleveland released the former third-round pick but brought him back after just the first game of the season. On Wednesday, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II was placed on IR with an ankle injury, so the Browns needed more depth along the interior.
In the Week 1 loss, Cleveland gave up 102 rushing yards with 4.1 yards per rush. They are looking to bring that number down in Week 2. Ika now gives them another presence who they can elevate to a 53-man roster.
The Baylor product was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft but only appeared in four games. In those matchups, he failed to record a stat, but the Browns still have some faith in him as they brought him back less than a month later.
Cleveland is traveling to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they look to pick up the first win of the season. We'll have to see if the Browns elevate Ika to the 53-man roster though.
