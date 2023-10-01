Browns Get Concerning Post-Week 4 Ethan Pocic Injury Update
Just about nothing went right for the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. That includes on the injury front, as several big names were forced to exit the game with a variety of injuries.
One player who left the contest was center Ethan Pocic due to a chest issue. He returned, but quickly left again, this time with a lower-leg injury.
The latest postgame update on Pocic is very concerning.
Ethan Pocic Injury Update
Mark Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer said Cleveland's starting center was seen walking on crutches in the locker room after the team's Week 4 loss. Even more worrisome is the fact that Pocic had a "full" brace on his right knee.
Anytime crutches and a knee injury are involved, that's never a great sign. Of course, the realities could be endless, from serious injury to just extreme caution. Cleveland's coaching staff didn't provide any immediate comment on Pocic's ailment, so all we can do is speculate.
Losing Pocic for any amount of time would be a big loss, especially for an offensive line that's already missing Jack Conklin due to his season-ending ACL tear. Pocic helps anchor this unit at center, ensuring the offense operates as smoothly as possible once the ball is snapped.
That being said, the Browns may be better equipped to handle their starting center being sidelined than most teams. Rookie Luke Wypler, who's been inactive for the first four games of his NFL career, would be in line to make his debut if Pocic can't go in Week 6, stepping into the backup role while Nick Harris is elevated to starter.
Cleveland also has its bye in Week 5, providing an excellent opportunity for its several injured players (including Deshaun Watson) to get right before Week 6.