Browns Get Massive Deshaun Watson Injury Update Before Ravens Game
By Tyler Maher
Browns fans have been closely monitoring the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson this week. The star quarterback is dealing with a shoulder contusion, putting his status for Week 4's clash with the Baltimore Ravens in jeopardy.
Unfortunately for Cleveland fans, it looks like Watson won't be able to suit up after all despite optimistic reports to the contrary.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, Watson will not start on Sunday as previously hoped.
This is crushing news for Cleveland, as Watson and other reporters suggested earlier in the week that he'd be able to play. Now Watson will be replaced by backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson -- a rookie who has yet to attempt a pass in an NFL game.
Watson, who sustained the injury during Week 3's win over the Tennessee Titans, was limited at practice this week. Cleveland closely monitored his workload to help him recover in time for Sunday's crucial divisional clash against Baltimore, which is tied with the Browns for first place in the AFC North at 2-1.
Unfortunately, Watson's shoulder was still not feeling good enough to play. He was spotted on Sunday morning testing his arm on the field several hours before kickoff, but apparently was having issues throwing the ball downfield and was not able to throw it farther than 10 yards.
Watson's absence puts Thompson-Robinson in line for his first career NFL start. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old rookie has a tough assignment going up against former MVP Lamar Jackson and a tough Ravens defense.
While the Browns were initially favored this week, it is probably wise to fade them now with an untested QB under center. The Under also looks like a smart play as Cleveland's offense may struggle to move the ball against Baltimore's formidable defense.
