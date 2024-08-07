Browns Have Golden Trade Opportunity After Latest Lions Injury
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL rolling into the season. They have a stifling and forceful defense that is a top unit in this league.
Throughout the offseason, Cleveland made a few moves to bolster the roster but that doesn't mean they should be done.
The Detroit Lions were hit with an injury in the secondary and this would be the perfect opportunity for them to pounce on a trade.
NFL News: Emmanuel Moseley Suffered a Torn Pec
Emmanuel Moseley of the Detroit Lions tore his pectoral muscle in practice and will be out indefinitely. Now that they are down a starter, the Browns should call to see if they are interested in Greg Newsome.
Although Newsome is on the active/NFI list after he underwent surgery on his hamstring, he is expected to be ready early on in the season.
Back in March, the Lions called the Browns to inquire about Newsome. They were interested in trading for the corner before they ultimately acquired Carlton Davis and drafted Terrion Arnold.
Now with Moseley expected to miss time, Cleveland would be smart to try to gain some draft capital in exchange for Newsome.
The Browns already have Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson as starters. Meanwhile, Newsome is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. During the spring, the Washington Post revealed Cleveland is open to dealing one of their corners and that guy could be Newsome.
Last season, the Northwestern product had 49 total tackles, a career-high 14 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He's going to seek a lucrative contract for his next deal but if Cleveland doesn't want to shelve out that kind of money, trading Newsome would be their best bet.
If not, they risk letting Newsome walk in free agency and getting nothing in return.
