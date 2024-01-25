Browns Interviewing Disastrous Candidate for Offensive Coordinator Opening
The 36-year-old Johnson was let go earlier this week by the Philadelphia Eagles.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are in the process of finding a new offensive coordinator after letting go of Alex Van Pelt, who spent the last four years in Cleveland.
Thus far, the Browns have interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Alex Dickerson and former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
If Browns fans thought these names weren’t appealing enough for the OC job, just wait to see who they are interviewing next in their quest to fill this position.
Browns Rumors: Brian Johnson Interviews for Browns OC Job
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Thursday that former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is scheduled to interview today for the OC vacancy.
Johnson, who has received a few head coaching interview requests this month, was fired by the Eagles earlier this week.
The 36-year-old Johnson spent the last three years with Philly, where he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Johnson became the offensive coordinator with the Eagles last offseason after Shane Steichen was hired to be the Indianapolis Colts head coach.
Johnson didn’t have an easy time as a first-year offensive coordinator in Philly despite the team being ranked seventh in scoring (25.5 points per game) and eighth in rushing offense (128.8 yards per game).
The Eagles’ offense looked stale and lacked creativity, which wasn’t solely a Johnson issue. But as the team’s offensive coordinator, he’ll get the blame.
Nevertheless, if Johnson were to get the Cleveland job, his first task would be to get Deshaun Watson on track. Watson only played in six games this season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The veteran quarterback completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.
If Watson isn’t playing well next season, it doesn’t matter who the Browns have on offense. It will be interesting to see what route the Browns ultimately take at offensive coordinator, as this has to be a great hire after they shockingly let go of Van Pelt, who did a tremendous job despite the team having multiple different starting quarterbacks.
