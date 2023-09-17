Browns Get More Bad News on Amari Cooper's Injury Before MNF
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for what should be an intense Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Though the Steelers will enter this game missing a few key pieces, no one expects Mike Tomlin's squad to go down without a fight.
While Cleveland appeared to have the health advantage before this contest, it appears the tide is turning.
It was reported on Saturday that star wide receiver Amari Cooper tweaked his groin injury in practice, putting his Week 2 availability in jeopardy. On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter delivered more bad news, stating Cooper is "considered unlikely" to suit up versus Pittsburgh.
This would obviously be a major blow to Cleveland's offense. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off of another 1,000-yard season in 2022, and he was one of Deshaun Watson's preferred options in Week 1, tying for the team high with seven targets.
Even if Cooper wasn't super productive against Cincinnati (37 yards), his mere presence has a major impact on opposing defenses and helps open up looks for the supporting receiving cast around him.
However, the Browns might just have the personnel to make up for Cooper's expected absence. No. 2 Donovan Peoples-Jones was very quiet in Week 1, but we fully know what he's capable of after breakout campaign in 2022. Cedric Tillman and Marquise Goodwin provide other threats at wideout, plus this team's strong tight end rotation is a major asset in a time like this.
Then there's new arrival Elijah Moore, who already looks right at home in Cleveland. Moore tied with Cooper for the lead in targets in Week 1, showing an obvious rapport with Watson from the jump. The former second-round pick not only paced the team in receiving yards (43), but showcased dual-threat potential as a runner with a 19-yard scamper out of the backfield as well.
Moore, Peoples-Jones and David Njoku give Watson a trio of solid pass-catchers to lean on if Cooper is sidelined. There'll also be room for someone like Tillman, Goodwin or even practice squad member Austin Watkins to pitch in if the Browns are shorthanded. Though Cooper's absence would hurt, Cleveland has the talent to survive.
