Browns Players Let Ja'Marr Chase Have it on Twitter Following Week 1 Win
Browns players were fired up on Twitter after crushing their division rivals.
By Tyler Maher
Beating a division rival is always fun, but doing it at home in Week 1 in blowout fashion makes it even sweeter. After waiting all offseason for football to return, watching the Browns bash the Bengals 24-3 on Sunday felt pretty great.
And not just for fans, but for the players, too. They were quick to jump on social media after the game and hype up their victory, throwing Cincinnati's ill-advised bulletin board material back in their faces. Even Cleveland's team account got in on the fun.
The caption "Cleveland is Cleveland" was a direct shot at Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who used that quote to disparage the Browns in the run-up to Week 1. Chase clearly underestimated us, only to have his trash talk come back to haunt him.
Cornerback Greg Newsome and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah repeated the taunt as well.
Chase also referred to the Browns as "elves" because of their logo on the field, which also came back to haunt him. Safety Juan Thornhill made light of the comment after the game, making Chase eat those words as well.
Cleveland players didn't feel bad about firing back at the Bengals or using their own words against them. The Browns may have been rubbing it in, but Thornhill defended his postgame words as sticking up for his teammates.
On top of trashing the Bengals, other Browns players made sure to give the home crowd a shout out. Cleveland's fans came ready to rock in Week 1, bringing an electric energy to the stadium that the players seemed to feed off.
With a big win over the Bengals behind them, the Browns had their fun and certainly got their fair share of gloating in. Now it's time to turn the page and start getting ready for another divisional game against the Steelers in Week 2, which is sure to be an intense affair as well.
Think Cleveland will win again in Week 2? Make sure to bet the Browns at Bet365 this week. New users who deposit at least $10 after signing up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link just need to bet $1 on Cleveland to unlock a $365 guaranteed bonus. It doesn't even matter if your bet wins or loses — you get the full bonus when your bet settles either way. Sign up now to cash in before the offer expires!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER