Browns Provide Encouraging Injury Update on Nick Chubb
By Tyler Maher
The Browns got some brutal injury news on Sunday with Deshaun Watson being ruled out for Week 4's contest against the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury. Watson had been expected to play, making the announcement even more of a gut punch for Cleveland fans.
Watson isn't the only important Brown who won't be available for Sunday's divisional contest, however. Star running back Nick Chubb is also sidelined after suffering a gruesome knee injury in Week 2.
Fortunately, at least Cleveland fans got some encouraging news on that front when the Browns provided an update on Saturday regarding Chubb's surgery.
Nick Chubb Injury Update
According to Saturday's official statement from the team, Chubb underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair his meniscus, MCL and medial capsule. The surgery was performed by Browns head physician James Voos at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute in Cleveland.
That's great news for Chubb, who also needs a second surgery to repair his ACL. That surgery won't happen for a few months, however, so Chubb will have some time to recover from his first surgery.
Assuming the second surgery goes alright as well, Chubb is expected to return to the Browns at some point during the 2024 season, according to the team statement. While it's disappointing that we won't see Chubb again this season, it's good to know that his career isn't over, as many initially feared.
Time will tell if Chubb can get back to being one of the best running backs in the NFL when he returns, as he was prior to going down. He's going to be 28 next year, and coming back from a major knee injury is never easy. Even if Chubb does make it back, he may never be the same.
He has a long road ahead of him, but at least it's off to a good start. We can only hope his next surgery and recovery go well and that he'll be able to make a positive impact in 2024.
