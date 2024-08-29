Browns Re-Signing Veteran Who Was Surprise Cut on Tuesday
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns made several tough cuts ahead of Tuesday’s 4 pm ET deadline as they finalized their 53-man roster. One of those cuts Cleveland made involved veteran running back D’Onta Foreman.
Browns fans were shocked that the team released Foreman as Nick Chubb is on the PUP list, leaving Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. as the only healthy running backs on the roster.
Cleveland’s front office understood they couldn’t go into Week 1 with just Ford and Strong Jr. in the backfield. Therefore, the Browns decided to bring back Foreman.
Cleveland was able to re-sign Foreman to the 53-man roster on Thursday after releasing veteran QB Tyler Huntley.
In the Browns’ preseason finale last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Foreman only had one carry and one catch, thanks to a rib injury. Overall, the veteran running back had 21 yards on 11 carries in the summer circuit.
Foreman hasn’t had an easy summer, as he suffered a scary injury at the start of training camp that forced him to get taken to the hospital. Thankfully, the veteran running back was released from the hospital on the same day.
Foreman will likely play an integral role in the Browns’ ground attack to start the season after initially signing with the club in the offseason. The 28-year-old running back spent the 2023 campaign with the Chicago Bears, where he ran for 425 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries.
The Browns hope Foreman can be a solid backup to Ford and give them a chance of pace in the backfield.
