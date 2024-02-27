Browns Reveal First 2024 Preseason Opponent
On Tuesday, it was announced that the Cleveland Browns will be hosting joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings this summer. Putting two and two together, there's a good chance they'll face the Vikings this preseason.
It feels like the 2023 NFL campaign just ended yesterday and Cleveland Browns fans are already looking forward to next season. After all, the Browns are coming off one of the more successful performances in franchise history, leaving the rabid fanbase wanting more success with a fully healthy squad this fall.
But before we get to the 2024 regular season, the Browns must first get through the offseason and, of course, the preseason. Although Cleveland's exhibition schedule has yet to be announced, we have a good idea of who one of their preseason opponents could be following Tuesday's news.
Browns News: Potential First Preseason Opponent Revealed
General manager Andrew Berry announced that the Browns will be returning to The Greenbrier in West Virginia for this year's training camp, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson. It's the second camp in a row that Cleveland will hold at the 11,000-acre property after spending 10 days there in 2023.
Berry also added that the Browns will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings for joint practices at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, OH. Considering how joint practices tend to lead to head-to-head preseason matchups, it's fair to say that the Browns will likely face the Vikings at some point on the exhibition slate.
For reference, Cleveland held joint practices in Berea with the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago before facing off against them in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason.
Assuming that the Browns do face the Vikings in the preseason, it'll be the first time that the franchises meet since Week 4 of the 2021 season. Cleveland won what wound up being a low-scoring affair, exiting U.S. Bank Stadium with a 14-7 victory thanks to 48- and 53-yard field goals from Chase McLaughlin.
Nevertheless, Browns fans will likely need to wait a while before the finalized preseason schedule is announced. Last year's exhibition lineup wasn't announced until May 11, meaning we likely have about two more months to go before learning this summer's slate.
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: