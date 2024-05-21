Browns Sign Young Wide Receiver With Huge Upside
The Cleveland Browns came up short in various areas throughout the 2023 NFL season, including when it came to the wide receiver room. Outside of Amari Cooper, the team's wideouts left much to be desired. Veterans like Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin failed to consistently produce results while younger WRs like Cedric Tillman and David Bell showed that they have a lot more growing to do.
The lackluster WR performances led to the Browns addressing the position this offseason. They went out and acquired former 2020 15th-overall selection Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos back in March and even used a 2024 fifth-round pick on former Louisville playmaker Jamari Thrash.
Having said that, it's never a bad idea to have too much WR depth — especially with how quickly injuries can arise. That's why the Browns went out and added yet another receiver on Tuesday.
Browns News: Cleveland Signs WR Matt Landers
Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reports that Cleveland has signed wide receiver Matt Landers. The 24-year-old playmaker is looking to continue his NFL dream after most recently playing in the United Football League.
Although he doesn't have much professional experience, it's not hard to like what Landers potentially brings to the table. For starters, he's easily one of the Browns' biggest receivers, standing at 6-foot-4 while weighing 200 pounds. He also features some solid speed despite his size, having recorded the third-best 40-yard dash time (4.37 seconds) among WRs at the 2023 combine.
The St. Petersburg, FL native split his four college seasons between Georgia, Toledo, and Arkansas. His best performance came with the Razorbacks in 2022 as he set career highs in receptions (47), receiving yards (901), and touchdowns (8) while finishing his collegiate run with a 79-1,547-14 stat line in 46 career games.
After going unselected in 2023, Landers joined the Seattle Seahawks as an unrestricted free agent. Although he never appeared in a regular-season game with the Seahawks, the massive playmaker still managed to tally four receiving yards and a touchdown on three preseason catches.
Landers was released from the Seahawks' practice squad in the middle of December only to join the Carolina Panthers six days later. Unfortunately, his time in Charlotte was short-lived as the Panthers released him at the beginning of December. He then wound up spending time with the UFL's Arlington Renegades and San Antonio Brahmas but didn't play a game for either organization.
It'll be interesting to see if Landers can convince the Browns to add him to the 53-man roster. He has the size and speed to be a decent NFL option one day, however, it's up to him to put things together. While he likely won't usurp Cooper, Moore, or Jeudy for their roster spots, there's still room for Landers to make the team as a WR6 or special teams contributor.
Having Landers break out would be a massive get for Cleveland. The Browns need all the help they can get if they want to win the AFC North in 2024 as their +500 odds to win the division currently rank third on FanDuel Sportsbook.
