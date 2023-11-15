Deshaun Watson Gives Emotional First Comments on Season-Ending Injury
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had some emotional comments for reporters following the news of his season-ending injury.
Deshaun Watson's injury-troubled 2023 season took a turn for the worse on Wednesday when it was revealed he needs surgery that will end his year prematurely. This is far from the news anyone expected following Watson's incredible efforts in Week 10's comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but it's a harsh reality he and the team must now face.
The franchise quarterback spoke with the media shortly after his prognosis was announced, and it's clear he's hurt by this development.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Watson had to take a moment before he could even answer a question about his injury. When he did speak, he was obviously somber, describing this situation as "very tough." Though he's gutted by his 2023 season being taken away from him, he's focused on supporting his teammates as much as he can while he rehabs.
In this incredibly challenging moment, the Browns locker room is rallying around their QB. He's already been told by players they'll travel to wherever he's rehabbing to train and work with him after his surgery.
This just shows how many good people Cleveland has on its roster. A loss like this could cause frustrations to bubble up, especially considering how much time Watson has already missed during his tenure with the team. Yet they're solely focused on making sure this squad is ready to contend again once the QB is healthy.
While Watson is on the mend, GM Andrew Berry will have some decisions to make regarding his current quarterback group. There are already rumblings that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will displace P.J. Walker as the starter with Watson out, but Berry added they'll be in the market to make an addition as well.
In other Browns news: