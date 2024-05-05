Former Browns Running Back Says Goodbye to NFL
The 2024 offseason has seen a number of players with ties to the Cleveland Browns decide to call it a career. Former linebacker Christian Kirksey, wide receiver Rashad Higgins and offensive lineman Justin Murray have all walked away from the NFL in just the past month.
Now, another ex-Brown is joining them in post-playing life.
Former Cleveland running back Duke Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday. The Florida native didn't specifically mention the Browns by name, but he made sure to give love to each team and fan base he's had the pleasure of receiving support from during his eight-year career.
""I want to thank each team for giving me the chance to play and represent your organization and all the fans that supported me through the highs and lows.""- Duke Johnson
Johnson's connection to Cleveland is a special one, as this is the team he entered the league with. The Browns selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft following a dominant showcase at the University of Miami, and he ended up playing four seasons in front of the Dawg Pound.
Unfortunately, Johnson's early-career production didn't live up to his college days, which led to him being traded to the Houston Texans during the 2019 offseason. He played two seasons in Houston, one in Miami, and then most recently joined the Buffalo Bills at the end of the 2022 campaign -- the last time he took the field.
All in all, Johnson walks away from the NFL with 2,265 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns across 97 games.
