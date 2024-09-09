Former Rival Coach Blasts Kevin Stefanski for Week 1 Game Plan
The Cleveland Browns couldn't open the 2024 NFL season on the right foot as they suffered a lopsided 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Even though there are still 16 games remaining on the schedule, the Browns fanbase is already questioning if this team is capable of competing for a Super Bowl.
Several Browns on both sides of the ball have drawn criticism for the loss, however, the blame is also being placed on non-players — including head coach Kevin Stefanski. In fact, one former AFC North rival coach has taken to the media to put the 42-year-old bench boss on blast.
Browns News: Rex Ryan Blasts Kevin Stefanski Following Week 1 Loss
Rex Ryan — who was a defensive coordinator for the rival Baltimore Ravens from 2005 to 2008 — didn't mince words when discussing Stefanski on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up," Ryan told his co-hosts that Stefanski's game plan in Week 1 was "horrible" and that the Browns HC must do a better job at helping quarterback Deshaun Watson play with confidence.
It's hard to disagree with Ryan on this one. While several Browns players left much to be desired on the gridiron, Stefanski should've better adjusted to the Cowboys' game plan. Instead, Cleveland always looked like it was two steps (or more) behind Dallas, proven by the home team only mustering three first-half points.
Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky suggested that the Browns struggled offensively Watson isn't a good fit for the Stefanski-led West Coast attack. Ryan wasn't buying that excuse, though, blaming Stefanski for not retooling the offense to fit his signal-caller's strengths and failing to motivate Watson.
"[Deshaun Watson] is playing with zero confidence. Who the hell is that on? Just the kid? Bull.... There are ways of doing things when your quarterback is in a funk. "- Rex Ryan on Kevin Stefanski
You can argue that Watson has been in a "funk" ever since inking his five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns two years ago. Between injuries and off-field issues, the three-time Pro Bowl QB has rarely looked like his old self since moving to Cleveland. He's made just 13 starts since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, going 8-5 while completing 59.1% of passes for 2,386 yards with 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and a 78.1 passer rating.
At the same time, Stefanski must adjust his game plan to help Watson get back on track if making the playoffs is the ultimate goal. That means coming into Week 2 with a better offensive game plan than the one that only produced 3.3 total yards per play and 17 points across 14 drives against the Cowboys.
Having said that, Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, meaning he's shown that he's good enough to turn this ship around. He'll have the chance to do so in Week 2 when the Browns travel south to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.
The upcoming contest is projected to be an uphill battle, though, as FanDuel Sportsbook is currently listing the Browns as the 3.5-point underdogs against the Jaguars.
