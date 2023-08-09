Kareem Hunt's Free Agency Takes Dramatic Turn After Saints Visit
Kareem Hunt may not sign with the Saints after all.
By Tyler Maher
When Kareem Hunt visited the Saints on Monday, a deal seemed all but assured. New Orleans needs a new running back in the wake of Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension, and Hunt is still looking for a job after leaving the Browns in free agency. It seemed like an obvious fit for both sides, especially given Hunt's similar skill set to Kamara.
Surprisingly, Hunt left his visit with the Saints without a deal. Even more surprisingly, he has a new suitor and another visit lined up with a new team.
Kareem Hunt News
Hunt is meeting with the Colts on Wednesday, who are also in need of an RB due to Jonathan Taylor's ankle injury.
That gives Indianapolis the upper hand in negotiations, as they can now match or exceed any offer from New Orleans. Similarly, Hunt can leverage his Saints visit during contract discussions with the Colts, as they know other teams are interested in him.
It will be quite the twist if Hunt ends this week with Indianapolis after seeming destined for New Orleans at the start of it. If that happens, the Saints will have no one to blame but themselves for letting him slip away, especially if it ends up costing them down the road in the NFC South race.
It is surprising that Hunt, a former Pro Bowler, is still unsigned, although the free-agent market for running backs has moved painfully slow this offseason. He's not the only big name still available, so New Orleans could pivot to Dalvin Cook or Leonard Fournette if needed.
Hunt, 28, is coming off a solid year with the Browns where he tallied 678 yards from scrimmage and 4 touchdowns in 17 games. While no longer a true RB1, the former rushing yards leader is still a quality RB2 who works well catching passes out of the backfield, making him an attractive weapon for most offenses.
Time will tell if the Colts end up pulling the trigger on Hunt or if they decide to pass on him, giving the Saints and other teams another crack at him. Either way, he seems likely to sign somewhere sooner rather than later, especially with preseason games kicking off this week.
Who knows? Perhaps he'll end up back with the Browns after all.