Kevin Stefanski Provides Major Updates on Worrying Browns Injuries
The Cleveland Browns have gotten the ball rolling at training camp. Everyone was in the building by July 23 and started sharpening their tools for an intense 2024 season that is on the horizon.
The Browns have a lot of playmakers on both sides of the ball but the biggest thing is health for this group. Last season, this squad was battered by the injury bug but football is a physical sport.
That is bound to happen and head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on some of the injuries that have happened recently.
Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Gave an Injury Update
When speaking with reporters on Friday, Stefanski talked about some guys who have suffered recent injuries.
At Thursday's practice, Cleveland had a very scary moment when running back D'Onta Foreman had to be taken off the field on a backboard after he experienced some neck pain after taking a blow to the head. Thankfully both X-rays and CT scans were negative. He also had feelings in all his extremities.
Stefanski added that Foreman is "better" and he highlighted the work of the medical staff.
He then discussed that WR Elijah Moore is being evaluated for a concussion. During a one-on-one drill against corner Denzel Ward, the two collided and Moore was seen holding his head before heading inside the sports complex with a trainer. He didn't return to the field after that.
As for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, he's dealing with "the nicks and bruises of camp", per Stefanski.
The 42-year-old head coach also added that defensive tackle Shelby Harris is "working through some things" but will be back on the field soon. He's missed the past three practices but doesn't sound like anything to worry about.
The first preseason game for the Dawg Pound will be on Aug. 10 against the Green Bay Packers. This gives the team about a week to get through some things before taking the field.
Although most starters don't play in the preseason, you are hoping they are sitting out due to the coach's decision instead of an injury.
These are a few injuries to keep an eye on over the next couple of days.
