3 Kickers the Browns Must Target to Replace Cade York
The Browns need to act quickly before other kicker-needy teams scoop these guys up.
Whether you want to get after him for on-field reasons or off-field reasons, it's clear that Cade York has to go.
Is it a shame that we already have to cut a kicker we wasted a fourth-round pick on in 2022? Sure, but it would be way worse to continue to double-down on this sunk cost.
The Browns also need to act quickly to replace York, because they're not the only franchise whose kicker has disappointed in the preseason. There are still some great options out there, but they may not be available much longer.
Cade York Replacements the Browns Must Target
1. Robbie Gould
Robbie Gould is probably the name Browns fans have been throwing around the most, and for good reason.
The 40-year-old may not have many NFL seasons left in him, but kicker isn't exactly a position that you want to worry too much about long-term outlook. And for now he seems to still have plenty in the tank.
Gould is as reliable as they come on kicks that he "should" make. He went 50-of-51 on extra points last year, and that 98.0% rate was the best among the 15 kickers who had 35-plus attempts. He was just as automatic on short field goals as well, going 18-of-19 on kicks shorter than 40 yards.
You worry about leg strength failing with an older kicker, but he did also go 2-of-2 from 50-plus.