Myles Garrett Has NSFW Quote on Kevin Stefanski After Jaguars Game
Chances are that the Browns wouldn't be where they are today without Kevin Stefanski at the helm and Myles Garrett knows this.
It wasn't the prettiest effort, but the Cleveland Browns got the job done in Week 14, fighting to a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. The two sides traded scores throughout the game, but Kevin Stefanski's team managed to hold on to improve to 8-5, further cementing themselves in the AFC's playoff picture.
When asked about Stefanski's season-long impact after Sunday's victory, star defender Myles Garrett had an NSFW (but funny) quote to share.
Browns News: Garrett Praises Stefanski
Garrett opened by telling reporters that Stefanski has "done alright" in terms of his role in the Browns' 2023 success. However, it didn't take long for the veteran edge rusher to add that the Cleveland bench boss is "coaching his ass off" and that "he's done a hell of a job."
Few individuals could handle the adversity that Stefanski has faced this season. After all, this is a team that lost No. 1 running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson to season-ending injuries, which likely would've ended Cleveland's playoff hopes had any other coach been on the bench.
Instead, Stefanski helped veteran players like Joe Flacco and Kareem Hunt — two players whom many fans and experts deemed to be 'washed — turn back the clock. Hunt already has seven rushing touchdowns (the second-most of his career) while Flacco is averaging 282.5 passing yards per start thus far.
That's without mentioning how Stefanski has dealt with defenders like Denzel Ward and Juan Thornhill missing their fair share of time, too. Even though the defense hasn't been perfect lately, the unit is still only allowing 20.9 PPG (T-14th), which drops to 12.6 PPG at home (1st).
That success can be attributed to Stefanski's ability to get his players to buy into his message. Without everyone being on the same page, the Browns would likely be on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFL playoff picture.
Hopefully, for the sake of Cleveland fans, Stefanski continues to do "alright" down the stretch. The good news is that FanDuel Sportsbook favors the Browns to make the playoffs at -500 odds, carrying an implied probability of 83.3%.
