Myles Garrett Rips Refs After Missed Calls in Browns' Week 14 Game
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett went off on the officiating crew for the team's Week 14 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Cleveland Browns' Week 14 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars was anything but easy. While Cleveland never trailed in this contest, the Jaguars never gave give up, leading to a victory by less than a touchdown.
Making things even more difficult for Kevin Stefanski's squad, however, was the lack of calls in the Browns' favor despite some clear penalties that should've been flagged.
Star Myles Garrett was involved in several of those instances, and he didn't hold back when asked about the referee crew on Sunday.
Garrett said the officiating "was a travesty" in Week 14. The stud pass-rusher added, "they need to be under the same microscope we are every single play."
Players being upset with refs is nothing new. After all, nearly every week there's at least one major controversy involving an official that helps turn a game.
That being said, Garrett's comment about players being under the microscope is notable. There's been an increase in fines across the league on questionable plays, resulting in more than a few using their platforms to speak up against this trend.
It's obvious here Garrett wants refs held accountable in a similar way. Officiating being such a constant pain point no matter the season, week or even game shouldn't be accepted by the NFL -- and the players are the ones shining a light on the biased enforcement of rules.
While the missed calls didn't prevent a win from Cleveland on Sunday, they certainly could down the line. Hopefully Garrett's strong message gets the attention of referees around the league and leads to improvements as the Browns fight for a playoff spot over the final few contests.
In other Browns news: