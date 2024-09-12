Myles Garrett Suffers Surprise Injury Before Pivotal Browns Week 2 Game
By Joe Summers
The Browns truly cannot catch a break. Hours after placing rookie CB Myles Harden on the injured reserve list, star DE Myles Garrett suddenly popped up on the Thursday injury report with a foot issue.
Garrett missed practice and his status for Sunday's pivotal contest against the Jaguars is suddenly in question. If the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year suddenly can't play, it's hard to see how Cleveland escapes Jacksonville with a victory.
Considering how the Browns already struggled defensively in Week 1 against the Cowboys, a potential Garrett absence is the worst news possible.
Browns DE Myles Garrett Misses Thursday's Practice With Foot Injury
Neither Kevin Stefanski nor any other Browns official has commented on Garrett's status. It seems he suffered the injury during practice, but there's limited information available as of this writing.
Properly recognized as one of the most devastating defensive forces in the NFL, Garrett's importance cannot be overstated. He has a remarkable six consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks, propelling Cleveland's unit to perhaps the league's best defense in the process.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence turns the ball over with shocking regularity, and his ball-protection issues are a key storyline to watch this weekend. Should Garrett actually miss the game, Lawrence's job becomes significantly easier.
Entering the season, Browns fans were justifiably optimistic. After just one week, it now seems like the franchise needs a new quarterback. If things don't improve, the front office could consider a new coach as well. The latter feels unlikely but the optimistic outlook could spiral quickly should Garrett's injury become a serious problem.
Garrett needs to be on the field. Otherwise, Cleveland needs a miracle to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start that so many teams fear.
More Cleveland Browns News: