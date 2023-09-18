New Amari Cooper Update Improves Chances of Playing on Monday Night Football
Will Cooper be able to suit up against the Steelers in Week 2?
By Tyler Maher
As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their Monday Night Football showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a pivotal question hangs over tonight's matchup: will Amari Cooper be able to play?
While his status for the AFC North rivalry game is still unclear, a new update on Monday morning suggests he's at least trending in the right direction.
Amari Cooper Injury Update
It was reported on Monday morning that Cooper traveled with the Browns to Pittsburgh, so at least he'll be present for the primetime clash. Whether he suits up for it is a different story, but at least now there's a chance that he'll be available tonight.
Cooper is listed as questionable for Monday's contest with a groin injury, which he apparently suffered at practice late last week. Some speculated that he may not travel to Pittsburgh for tonight's game if he was just going to sit out anyways, but apparently he's feeling well enough to potentially play.
Now that Cooper's presence in Pittsburgh has been confirmed, he'll likely participate in pre-game walkthroughs to test out the groin. If he's feeling better, he may be able to suit up after all. If he's not, however, he may finally be ruled out.
It goes without saying that having Cooper on hand would give a big boost to Deshaun Watson and our passing game. Cooper is Cleveland's clear No. 1 receiver and tied Elijah Moore with a team-high 7 targets in Week 1. While he only caught three of them, he still finished with 37 yards and picked up a pair of first downs.
Even if he's not 100%, Cooper would still help the offense by forcing the defense to respect him if he suits up, opening things up for the Browns' other receivers. He may see his playing time limited a bit, however, after playing on 62% of Cleveland's offensive snaps in the season opener.
Cooper traveling with the team also indicates that his injury isn't too serious and shouldn't be a major long-term issue. Even if he doesn't play in Week 2, he may be able to return by Week 3.
Despite Cooper's status being up in the air, the Browns are still listed as slight road favorites tonight. Pittsburgh is banged up as well, and Cleveland looks like the better team after dominating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
