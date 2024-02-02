Ohio Announces Incredible $7.67 Billion Handle in 2023
When Ohio's legal online sports betting launched in 2023, there was no question that it was going to be a major source of revenue for the state. What many people failed to predict, however, was just how popular it would be.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced their final month's handle from 2023 this week, and the number for their first 12 months in operation has officially settled in a shade over $7.67 billion. That's "billion" with a "b."
The vast majority of that money came via mobile betting apps, which recored $7.44 billion in handle.
Ohio Sports Betting Revenue
Of course, that means $7.44 billion wagered, not $7.44 billion in revenue for the state. But the total taxable revenue reported is nothing to scoff at either, finishing at $936.9 million.
Predictably, the biggest month for total taxable revenue was January, when betting first launched and the total came in north of $210 million. The next-highest total was in March at $95 million, and a strong December was the year's third-best month for taxable revenue ($87 million).
Nearly all of that revenue (97.5%) came from online sportsbooks, rather that in-person retail sportsbooks.
Sportsbooks rolled out the red carpet for bettors early on, offering huge sign-up bonuses around the launch before cooling it down later in the year. But things have picked back up early in 2024, giving bettors a great opportunity to cash in some limited-time bonuses.
FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a "bet $5, get $200" offer that expires soon, paying out an automatic $200 bonus if your first $5 moneyline bet wins.
Bet365's bonus doesn't even require your bet winning. Their $150 guaranteed bonus pays out whether your first $5 bet wins or not.
With bonuses like this enticing new players to sign up, you can be sure that 2024 will be another big year for sports betting revenue in Ohio.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER