Proposed Browns Trade Would Solve Biggest O-Line Problem in a Hurry
If the Browns want to turn their offensive-line problems around, this deal could help them.
The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of their bye week, leaving many fans wondering how the team will perform when they return to action in Week 6. While a 2-2 record isn't the worst-case scenario through four weeks, it could be better if it wasn't for certain areas underperforming — especially the offensive line.
With the internal O-line options being slim, the Browns might have to look outside the organization to beef up the frontline. Fortunately, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has a solution that could solve Cleveland's issues in an instant.
Cleveland Browns Trade Rumors
Knox proposes that the Browns attempt to trade for Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles. Funny enough, the veteran blocker is one of three players I thought Cleveland should target if Kevin Stefanski's team wants to win the Super Bowl.
Trade rumors surrounding Bolles surfaced after the Broncos' 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. The former Utah Ute expressed that he's "tired of losing" seeing as Denver hasn't finished above .500 since he was drafted in 2017.
The 31-year-old tackle would be the perfect upgrade for the left side of our O-line. Jedrick Wills Jr. has struggled as our starting left tackle, giving up 2 sacks while taking 3 penalties over an NFL-high 301 offensive snaps, resulting in a 45.4 overall grade on Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, Bolles has been his usual reliable self despite the Broncos being one of the league's worst teams. He's only allowed 1 sack with 1 penalty over 240 offensive snaps en route to a 74.4 grade.
Assuming his play continues, it will be his seventh consecutive season with a PPF grade of 72.8 or better.
If the Browns want to add the former second-team All-Pro talent to their offensive line, they must act fast. This year's trade deadline is quickly approaching on Oct. 31 and with the way injuries can pile up in the NFL, there are bound to be teams calling Denver for Bolles' services.
Hopefully, Cleveland GM Andrew Berry pulls the trigger on this trade before it's too late.
