Steelers Locker Room Drama Breaks Out After Loss to Browns
Some Pittsburgh Steelers locker room drama broke out on Sunday following the team's loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Everyone in and around the Cleveland Browns is giddy after downing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Though the game wasn't pretty, the Browns' determination to fight through adversity together ended up making the difference.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, that same togetherness was lacking in Week 11, with several players being visibly frustrated with their teammates during the contest. Those feelings boiled over into postgame media interviews, creating some legitimate locker room drama.
Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris went off on his own team following the loss. He told reporters there's "a lot of stuff ... you guys don't see," which clearly indicates some major behind-the-scenes tension. Harris let his frustrations shine through by adding that he's "tired of this [expletive]."
The RB wasn't done there, though. His refusal to answer a question about players having a "team-first attitude" speaks volumes about his thoughts on some guys' selfish tendencies.
These aren't the kind of comments that are forgiven easily. Harris very well could be calling out players who are looked at as key contributors or leaders, which will only sow further discord in the locker room.
It's shocking to see a team with a 6-4 record turning on itself, but perhaps the defeat in Cleveland has given the Steelers a wake-up call. They haven't played as well as their current standing suggests, and seeing how the Browns have handled their numerous struggles this season, these squads appear to be in completely different places despite being just a game apart in the AFC North.
The Browns' strong team chemistry was obvious once again on Sunday as players rallied around rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Even the injured Deshaun Watson played a role in the win despite not being able to suit up, showing the leadership expected from one of Cleveland's top players.
