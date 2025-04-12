Traded Browns Player Might Get His Wish After All

The Cleveland Browns dragged themselves through a dreadful season in 2024, finishing with a 3-14 record. While the mark was good enough to earn the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Cleveland successfully navigated Myles Garrett’s trade request and is now focused on trying to get back to competitiveness in 2025.

But while many of the Browns are still here, other players are wishing to be somewhere else. That’s what happened to edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who openly vouched to be traded to the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline and eventually got his wish. While he was released by Detroit last month, Smith has been campaigning for a return and may be close to getting his way again as next season draws closer.

Former Browns Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith is Still Hoping To Return to Lions

Smith has put on a full-blown campaign to return to the Lions after they were upset in the playoffs – even going as far as making his own NFC North Division championship ring. While it wasn’t enough for general manager Brad Holmes to balk at his $2 million roster bonus, the release hasn’t kept Smith away from Detroit as he was spotted with rapper Kash Doll during a Detroit Pistons game on Friday night.

Ex-Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith and native Detroit rapper Kash Doll at in attendance at LCA for tonight's #Pistons game. pic.twitter.com/OpWOxqhmKr — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) April 12, 2025

The appearance could just be a chance for Smith to take in an NBA game. But it’s also interesting for a guy from Montgomery, Alabama to hang around Detroit one month after he was released. It’s the kind of tea leaves that most players drop when they’re waiting for a job and it could be enough for Smith to get his wish.

The Lions are in a good position heading into the NFL Draft but they also have a need at edge rusher. Aidan Hutchinson will return after breaking his leg last October but Smith was effective as his fill-in with four sacks and 40 quarterback pressures in nine games. With Hutchinson running at full speed, the Lions can wait, and find something they like in next month’s draft. If they don’t, they can bring back Smith, whose next step seems to be hanging out on the steps of Ford Field in order to get his job back.

It would give one former Brown exactly what he’s been looking for this offseason and his current team seeking what they need in the upcoming draft.

