Two Beloved Browns Likely to Be Traded Ahead of Deadline
The 2024 NFL season has been a disaster for the Cleveland Browns and things only got worse over the weekend. Not only did the Browns drop to 1-6 on the season with Sunday's 21-14 loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals, but they also lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending Achilles tear in the defeat.
With the Browns needing to go 7-2 down the stretch just to finish with an above-.500 record, it's safe to say that the season is all but officially over. As a result, it wouldn't be shocking if general manager Andrew Berry began selling off pieces ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline — especially after wideout Amari Cooper was already sent to the Buffalo Bills last week.
If that's the case, two Browns fan favorites are the likeliest candidates to be moved.
Browns Trade Rumors: Jack Conklin, Za'Darius Smith Likely to Be Moved
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is reporting that offensive tackle Jack Conklin and defensive end Za'Darius Smith are "realistic targets" for buyers at the deadline. Both players have multiple years remaining on their contracts, making them more than usual deadline rentals.
Conklin, 30, signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the Browns back in December 2022 to keep him in town through the 2026 campaign. Unfortunately, injuries have limited the veteran blocker to just three games in the last two seasons, leaving his future in Cleveland up in the air.
Even if he's been banged up, Conklin is still good enough to provide depth to a potential Super Bowl contender. The ex-Michigan State tackle has played to 66.7 pass block and 63.9 run block grades, per Pro Football Focus, across 114 offensive snaps this season, allowing only four pressures along the way.
Meanwhile, Smith is currently playing in his first season of a two-year, $23 million contract he signed in March. The three-time Pro Bowl defender has lived up to his price tag so far, amassing 12 solo tackles and 4.0 sacks through seven games. He's currently PFF's No. 46-graded exterior defender out of 111 eligible players.
While it would hurt to see Conklin and/or Smith go, those trades would be necessary if the Browns want to properly build their roster. All good things must come to an end and sometimes fanbases must say goodbye to beloved players if it means a brighter future.
Having said that, Cleveland's immediate future isn't all that promising. After all, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Browns pegged as 9.5-point underdogs ahead of their Week 9 showdown with the rival Baltimore Ravens.
