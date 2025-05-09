Browns GM Shuts the Door on Fan Favorite's Potential Return in 2025

The NFL offseason is already nearing the middle of May, meaning a good chunk of notable free agents have already been scooped up at this point. Several Cleveland Browns free agents have already found new homes within the offseason's first two months, however, one who hasn't is none other than fan-favorite running back Nick Chubb.

As dynamic as Chubb can be on the gridiron, his unemployment status likely stems from his recent injury history. Having said that, the veteran RB's injuries haven't scared off the portion of Browns fans wanting him back in town, leaving many to wonder if a return was possible this summer.

Browns GM Andrew Berry Shuts Door on Nick Chubb Return to Cleveland

On Friday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry discussed the team's offseason during a phone interview with 92.3 The Fan. Berry admitted that the front office had been in contact with Chubb before the 2025 NFL draft, however, communication has taken a nosedive since then.

Even though one should never say never, the Browns GM revealed the chances of Chubb returning aren't good.

"I would say it's probably increasingly unlikely," Berry said about a potential Chubb return. "We do have two young guys that we like... I'd say maybe a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now."

While some fans might be disappointed by Berry's response, his closing the door on a potential Chubb return isn't surprising. After all, there isn't much room on the Browns' running back depth chart for the four-time 1,000-yard rusher.

Veteran running backs Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are back for another season after holding down the fort in Chubb's absence for most of the last two seasons. That's without mentioning how Cleveland used 2025 second and fourth-round picks on Quinshon Jenkins and Dylan Sampson, respectively.

With two experienced veterans and a pair of high-potential rookies in the RB room, adding Chubb to the mix doesn't make sense, barring any injuries.

In the meantime, Chubb will continue waiting in the unemployment line until an RB-needy team calls him. The four-time Pro Bowl runner is looking to prove that he still has "it" after racking up 6,843 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns on 1,340 carries, as well as 1,042 receiving yards and five more TDs on 128 catches, in 85 career appearances with the Browns.

The good news for Chubb is that an opportunity might open up soon. Organized team activities (OTAs) will begin around the league later this month, and a potential injury during that stretch could result in the ex-Georgia Bulldog getting that "prove yourself" shot he's been waiting for.

As for the Browns, they'll be focused on their rookie minicamp beginning on Friday before OTAs get underway on Tuesday, May 27.

