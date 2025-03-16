Browns Must Sign Veteran QB in Free Agency Week 2 (And It Isn’t Russell Wilson)

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room has been garnering a lot of attention this offseason.

With the injury-plagued Deshaun Watson's NFL future up in the air, nobody knows for sure who the Browns' No. 1 QB will be come September. Head coach Kevin Stefanski could roll with veteran signal-caller Kenny Pickett, who was acquired earlier this week, or general manager Andrew Berry could potentially target a rookie passer in April's draft.

It also wouldn't be unfathomable if the Browns signed another experienced arm. Russell Wilson was recently in Cleveland to meet with the team, and star pass rusher Myles Garrett has made it clear that he wouldn't mind sharing a locker room with the former Super Bowl-winning QB.

Browns Must Sign Joe Flacco Over Russell Wilson in Free Agency

Wilson's name alone is bound to excite some fans, but it's important to remember that he's no longer in his prime. Even though he's still far from the league's worst quarterback, Wilson's numbers have been declining in recent years, and the last thing the Browns need is to be a part of an even bigger drop-off.

Spotrac is also projecting that Wilson could earn $38.7 million annually on his next contract. That's just too pricy for a regressing quarterback who's made 15 or fewer starts in each of the last four seasons. It's also the type of financial commitment the Browns don't need to make as long as Watson is still on the books.

With that in mind, reuniting with free agent QB Joe Flacco makes more sense for Cleveland than overpaying Wilson.

Flacco might be a little older with significantly fewer individual accolades than Wilson, but that doesn't change the fact that the former is also a Super Bowl Champion who's spent the last 17 seasons around various NFL locker rooms. If the Browns want the perfect mentor for a rookie QB or even Pickett (who's only 26 years old), Flacco is a logical choice.

It also helps that Kevin Stefanski's staff is more than familiar with Flacco, who started five games for the Browns when Watson went down with a season-ending injury in 2023. The former 2008 first-rounder exceeded expectations despite not joining the team until December, leading Cleveland to a 4-1 record as he threw for 1,616 passing yards, 13 touchdowns (to eight interceptions), and a 90.2 passer rating.

Despite Browns fans wanting a re-signing, Flacco hit the open market last offseason before signing with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal. Colts QB Anthony Richardson's various injuries allowed Flacco to start six times, winning twice as he averaged 220.1 passing yards per game with 12 TDs to seven INTs and a 90.5 rating.

Flacco still has gas left in the tank, making him the perfect backup QB for either Pickett or a first-year passer. The Voorhees, NJ native clearly doesn't have an issue with taking on a secondary/mentor-like role, whereas Wilson would likely only sign with the Browns if he's guaranteed the starting job.

At the end of the day, signing Flacco would tackle one of the Browns' most pressing needs while reuniting the fanbase with a beloved favorite. It's a win-win scenario compared to the negatives that a potential Wilson deal would bring.

