Browns Offseason Addition Downplays QB Competition as OTAs Continue

The Cleveland Browns have a better idea of how their franchise outlook is shaping up now that they're firmly entrenched in organized team activities (OTAs). While it's important for head coach Kevin Stefanski's staff to assess and analyze every position, it isn't a secret that the Browns' quarterback room has garnered the most attention this spring.

Cleveland is still trying to figure out which of its many gunslingers will start under center in Week 1. Offseason additions Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett certainly have the experience advantage; however, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have enough potential to make things interesting, especially if they perform well during training camp and the preseason.

Kenny Pickett Downplays Browns QB Competition During OTAs

Browns fans could argue that, out of the team's QB roster, Pickett's outlook is the worst. Even though he was only acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, Pickett doesn't have the same security as Flacco (who previously played under Stefanski) or Sanders and Gabriel, who will be given more leeway due to their first-year status.

Despite potentially being the odd man out, the former 2022 first-rounder isn't letting the talk about a potential QB competition get to his head.

"I think the outside world makes it a lot bigger than it is," Pickett told the Associated Press' Joe Reedy on Wednesday. "I think it’s a great media headline, but when you get in the building in a quarterback room... you really become friends with these guys, and we’re just pushing each other."

As nice as it is to see Pickett talk about the friendship he's fostered with his fellow Browns QBs, he likely also can't afford to take his competition too lightly. Shortly after being acquired by Cleveland in March, the 26-year-old signal-caller said he considers himself "a starter" and that he's looking for "an opportunity" to run away with the job.

With Sanders and Gabriel likely needing more time to develop before taking over as the QB1, Flacco is Pickett's biggest competition this summer. Not only has the 40-year-old passer played in Cleveland before, but he's also brimming with experience stemming from being a former Super Bowl MVP and 18-year vet.

Although Pickett hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with the Eagles in February, it's safe to say he doesn't have the same hands-on experience under the spotlight as his veteran counterpart. The Oakhurst, NJ native could be kicked to the curb fast if the experience difference is too hard to ignore.

Whether or not Pickett's less-competitive approach to the offseason will work remains to be seen. With that being said, he'll eventually have to step up and become a bit more selfish if he legitimately wants to open the 2025 season as the Browns' No. 1 quarterback.

