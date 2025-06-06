Browns Playmaker Likely Won’t Make It to July

As most of the NFL wraps up organized team activities (OTAs), the Cleveland Browns still have some work to do. Friday marks another OTA practice for the Browns, who will also hold sessions from June 16 to 19 following next week's mandatory minicamp — another opportunity for head coach Kevin Stefanski & Co. to evaluate the team's offseason additions and returning names alike.

In other words, June will be an important month for every player hoping to be a part of this season's 53-man roster. It wouldn't be surprising if the Browns spent the coming weeks kicking players to the curb if they don't fit into their future plans, including one veteran playmaker who's spent his entire career in Cleveland.

Browns TE David Njoku Might Not Make It to July in Cleveland

It's hard to imagine the Browns' offense without tight end David Njoku in the fold. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound pass-catcher has been a focal point in the passing game ever since he was drafted 29th overall by Cleveland in 2017, having converted 351 catches into 3,769 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in 106 games across eight seasons.

Nevertheless, all good things eventually end, which could be the case for Njoku this month. The 2025 NFL season will mark the final year of his contract, and the Browns could be open to a divorce before the campaign begins for a few reasons.

For starters, his $11.4 million cap hit is tough to swallow based on last year's production. Forced to miss six games due to injury, Njoku only tallied 64 receptions for 505 yards and five TDs in 2024. His 7.9 yards per reception was a new career-low, and that's without mentioning his unfavorable Pro Football Focus grades among fellow TEs when it comes to receiving (65.3, 31st) and overall offense (64.0, 35th).

Considering how he's turning 29 years old in just over a month, there's a good chance he's past the point of reverting to his Pro Bowl form.

The Browns also don't need Njoku as much after drafting former Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. with April's 67th overall pick. The talented playmaker just paced all of college football in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) while scoring 10 TDs, potentially making him the perfect successor to his veteran counterpart.

Throw in the fact that a potential trade/release would save $4.5 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and the idea of the Browns cutting ties with Njoku isn't that unfathomable. As hard as it'd be to see him in another jersey, parting ways could be mutually beneficial. The Browns would get a chance to highlight their new draft pick while Njoku gets to prove he still has 'it' with a fresh start.

At the end of the day, Njoku's future with the Browns isn't as secure as it once was, making him a name worth monitoring as more OTA practices and mandatory minicamp loom.

