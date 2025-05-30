Browns Rookie Has Already Gone Under the Radar in 1st Month With Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns' organized team activities (OTAs) have been going on throughout the week, giving the fanbase a better sense of how the 2025 roster is shaping up. Browns veterans and rookies alike have been working hard to prove their worth to head coach Kevin Stefanski, leaving time to reveal who'll impress enough to be on the 53-man roster come Week 1.

The Browns boast several returning players this spring, as well as a crop of hungry rookies looking for their first taste of NFL success. Some first-year studs haven't wasted any time stealing the spotlight from their fellow rookies, whereas others are still looking to make their fair share of headlines.

Browns Rookie RB Dylan Sampson is Flying Under Radar in Cleveland

The Browns left the 2025 NFL draft with two new running back prospects in their possession. After using Pick No. 36 on Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland used the draft's 126th overall selection to target Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson.

With Sampson garnering more attention as the higher draft pick, it's safe to say Sampson has flown under the radar throughout his first month in Cleveland. Having said that, the ex-Volunteer is a talented runner, and it wouldn't be shocking if Browns fans started paying him more attention the closer the 2025 campaign gets.

Sampson is a 5-foot-8, 200-pound playmaker who recorded the sixth-best NFL Next Gen Stats score among RBs during the 2025 scouting combine. He's reliable as a short-yard runner and blocker, making him a versatile addition to Stefanski's arsenal.

Sampson will garner plenty of buzz if he even has half the success with the Browns as he did in his final collegiate campaign. In 13 outings with Tennessee last season, the 20-year-old RB led the SEC in carries (258), rushing yards (1,491), and total touchdowns (22), all while being named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year — becoming only the second Volunteer in program history to do so.

Even if he's currently flying under the radar, Sampson's outlook could improve as the offseason continues. Judkins and undrafted rookie Ahmani Marshall are still unproven, while return vets Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. aren't exactly undeniable RB1s. Stringing together several strong performances between OTAs and training camp could vault Sampson to the front of the line.

After last year's backfield was in disarray more often than not, the Browns are hoping for consistency from their RB room in 2025 and beyond. If he plays his cards right, Sampson could play a big role in that turnaround, potentially as the team's lead back.

